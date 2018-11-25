SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|12
|11
|1
|0
|0
|22
|46
|28
|Macon
|14
|10
|2
|0
|2
|22
|41
|27
|Peoria
|11
|9
|0
|2
|0
|20
|46
|27
|Knoxville
|12
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|43
|42
|Fayetteville
|13
|5
|6
|2
|0
|12
|45
|54
|Huntsville
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|11
|39
|42
|Roanoke
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|34
|36
|Pensacola
|12
|4
|6
|2
|0
|10
|23
|36
|Quad City
|11
|4
|6
|1
|0
|9
|27
|33
|Evansville
|14
|2
|11
|1
|0
|5
|33
|52
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Knoxville 7, Fayetteville 2
Huntsville 3, Roanoke 2
Macon 3, Birmingham 1
Quad City 1, Evansville 0
Peoria 3, Pensacola 2, OT
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
