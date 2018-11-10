Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
SPHL At A Glance

November 10, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 7 6 0 0 1 13 26 14
Peoria 6 5 0 1 0 11 26 15
Birmingham 5 5 0 0 0 10 21 13
Huntsville 5 4 1 0 0 8 20 13
Fayetteville 7 2 4 1 0 5 23 28
Knoxville 6 2 3 1 0 5 17 24
Roanoke 5 2 3 0 0 4 18 19
Evansville 8 2 6 0 0 4 23 30
Quad City 5 1 3 1 0 3 13 23
Pensacola 6 1 4 1 0 3 11 19

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 6, Evansville 2

Macon 3, Knoxville 2

Huntsville 3, Pensacola 2, OT

Birmingham 6, Quad City 5, OT

Peoria 6, Fayetteville 5, OT

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Macon at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

