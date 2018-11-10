SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|7
|6
|0
|0
|1
|13
|26
|14
|Birmingham
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|23
|14
|Peoria
|6
|5
|0
|1
|0
|11
|26
|15
|Huntsville
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|20
|13
|Roanoke
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|22
|22
|Fayetteville
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|23
|28
|Knoxville
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|17
|24
|Evansville
|9
|2
|6
|1
|0
|5
|26
|34
|Quad City
|6
|1
|4
|1
|0
|3
|14
|25
|Pensacola
|6
|1
|4
|1
|0
|3
|11
|19
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Roanoke 6, Evansville 2
Macon 3, Knoxville 2
Huntsville 3, Pensacola 2, OT
Birmingham 6, Quad City 5, OT
Peoria 6, Fayetteville 5, OT
Roanoke 4, Evansville 3, OT
Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Birmingham 2, Quad City 1
Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Macon at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.