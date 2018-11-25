Sporting KC-Timbers, Sums

Kansas City 0 0—0 Portland 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Kansas City, Tim Melia, Adrian Zendejas; Portland, Jeff Attinella, Steve Clark.

Yellow Cards_Kansas City, Sinovic, 45th; Besler, 66th; Salloi, 89th. Portland, Guzman, 36th.

Advertisement

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_C.J. Morgante; Corey Rockwell; Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Ted Unkel.

A_0.

___

Lineups

Kansas City_Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Ike Opara, Seth Sinovic, Graham Zusi; Roger Espinoza, Felipe Gutierrez, Ilie Sanchez; Johnny Russell (Yohan Croizet, 90th), Daniel Salloi, Khiry Shelton.

Portland_Jeff Attinella; Larrys Mabiala (Bill Tuiloma, 19th), Liam Ridgewell, Zarek Valentin, Jorge Villafana; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, David Guzman, Diego Valeri; Dairon Asprilla, Jeremy Ebobisse (Lucas Melano, 81st).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.