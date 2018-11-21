Listen Live Sports

Sports betting goes live in Pennsylvania

November 21, 2018
 
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Sports betting is live in Pennsylvania, making it the seventh state where it’s allowed.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course near Hershey is in its first week of taking bets after getting the green light from Pennsylvania regulators.

A spokesman says Hollywood Casino is taking just about every kind of bet that’s offered in Las Vegas.

Parx Casino in suburban Philadelphia, SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia and Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh also could open sportsbooks in the coming weeks.

A year-old state law allows owners of Pennsylvania’s 12 casinos to pay a $10 million fee to operate sports betting.

The U.S. Supreme Court in May cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting. In addition to six states, a tribal casino in New Mexico is offering sports betting.

