Sports on TV

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, Nov. 7
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Cincinnati
FS1 — Bethune-Cookman at DePaul
FSN — Regional coverage, CS Bakersfield at TCU
ESPNU — Ohio at Miami (Ohio) OR Toledo at N. Illinois
ESPN2 — Ohio at Miami (Ohio) OR Toledo at N. Illinois
GOLF — LPGA Tour, Blue Bay LPGA, second round, at Hainan Island, China
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, first round, at Sun City, South Africa
ESPN — Philadelphia at Indiana
ESPN — Minnesota at L.A. Lakers
NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Washington
NBCSN — Nashville at Colorado
TNT — UEFA Champions League, Group G: CSKA Moscow vs. Roma
TNT — UEFA Champions League, Group H: Juventus vs. Manchester United —
|Thursday, Nov. 8
|BOXING
|11 p.m.
ESPN2 — Jesus Soto Karass vs. Neeco Macias, junior middleweights, at Indio, Calif.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
BTN — New Orleans at Northwestern
ESPNU — NC Central at Bethune-Cookman
ESPN — Wake Forest at NC State
GOLF
GOLF — PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic, first round, at Playa del Carmen, Mexico
GOLF — Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, first round, at Phoenix
GOLF — LPGA Tour, Blue Bay LPGA, third round, at Hainan Island, China
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, second round, at Sun City, South Africa
|MLB BASEBALL
|4:30 a.m. (Friday)
MLB — Japan All-Star Series, Game 1, MLB All-Stars vs. Yomuiuri Giants, at Tokyo
TNT — Houston at Oklahoma City
TNT — Milwaukee at Golden State
FOX & NFL — Carolina at Pittsburgh
ESPN2 — Women, International friendly, Portugal vs. United States, at Estoril, Portugal
ESPN2 — 2018 USL Cup, teams and site TBA
FS1 — MLS playoffs, Western Conference semifinals, Leg 2, team TBA at Seattle —
|Friday, Nov. 9
|AUTO RACING
|7:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula One, Heineken Brazilian Grand Prix, practice, at Sao Paolo
ESPNU — Formula One, Heineken Brazilian Grand Prix, practice, at Sao Paolo
NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Can-Am 500, practice, at Avondale, Ariz.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Whelen Trusted To Perform 200, practice, at Avondale, Ariz.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Whelen Trusted To Perform 200, final practice, at Avondale, Ariz.
FS1 — NASCAR, Series, Lucas Oil 150, qualifying, at Avondale, Ariz.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Can-Am 500, qualifying, at Avondale, Ariz.
FS1 — NASCAR, Series, Lucas Oil 150, at Avondale, Ariz.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Providence vs. Wichita St., at Annapolis, Md.
FS2 — Bowling Green at St. John’s
ESPN — Arkansas vs. Texas, at Fort Bliss (El Paso, Texas)
ESPNU — North Carolina at Elon
SEC — S. Illinois at Kentucky
BTN — Montana St. at Indiana
CBSSN — Maryland at Navy
ESPNU — Buffalo at West Virginia
SEC — Washington at Auburn
11 p.m.
ESPNU — Yale vs. California, at Shanghai
ESPN2 — Louisville at Syracuse
ESPN2 — Fresno St. at Boise St.
FS1 — NHRA, Auto Club Finals, qualifying rounds, at Pomona, Calif. (same-day tape)
GOLF
GOLF — PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic, second round, at Playa del Carmen, Mexico
GOLF — Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, second round, at Phoenix
GOLF — LPGA Tour, Blue Bay LPGA, final round, at Hainan Island, China
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, third round, at Sun City, South Africa
|MLB BASEBALL
|4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
MLB — Japan All-Star Series, Game 2, MLB All-Stars vs. Japan, at Tokyo
NBA — Charlotte at Philadelphia
ESPN — Boston at Utah
FS2 — Bundesliga, Hannover vs. Wolfsburg —
|Saturday, Nov. 10
|AUTO RACING
|8:55 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula One, Heineken Brazilian Grand Prix, practice, at Sao Paolo
NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Can-Am 500, practice, at Avondale, Ariz.
ESPNEWS — Formula One, Heineken Brazilian Grand Prix, qualifying, at Sao Paolo
NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Whelen Trusted To Perform 200, qualifying, at Avondale, Ariz.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Can-Am 500, final practice, at Avondale, Ariz.
NBC — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Whelen Trusted To Perform 200, at Avondale, Ariz.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|4 p.m.
FS2 — Bethune-Cookman at Marquette
FSN — Regional coverage, Evansville at Xavier
FS2 — CCSU at Georgetown
FSN — Regional coverage, Miami (Ohio) at Butler
BTN — Ball St. at Purdue
FS2 — Quinnipiac at Villanova
ABC — Game TBA
BTN — Game TBA
CBS — SEC Game TBA
CBSSN — Lafayette at Army
ESPN — Game TBA
ESPN2 — Game TBA
ESPNU — Tulsa at Memphis
FOX — Game TBA
FS1 — Game TBA
FSN — Kansas at Kansas St.
SEC — Vanderbilt at Missouri
ABC — Game TBA
BTN — Game TBA
CBS — Mississippi St. at Alabama
CBSSN — New Mexico at Air Force
ESPN — Game TBA
ESPNU — Game TBA
FOX — Game TBA
FS1 — Game TBA
ESPNEWS — East Carolina at Tulane
CBSSN — AAC Game TBA
ESPN — Game TBA
ESPN2 — Game TBA
ESPNU — Game TBA
FOX — Game TBA
NBC — Florida St. at Notre Dame
SEC — Game TBA
ABC — Game TBA
ESPN — Game TBA
ESPN2 or ESPNU — Colorado St. at Nevada
ESPN or ESPNU — UNLV at San Diego St.
GOLF
GOLF — PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic, third round, at Playa del Carmen, Mexico
GOLF — Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, third round, at Phoenix
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, final round, at Sun City, South Africa
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
FS1 — UFC Fight Night, prelims, at Denver
FS1 — UFC Fight Night, Chan Sung Jung vs. Yair Rodriguez, at Denver
NBA — Houston at San Antonio
NBCSN — Premier League, Cardiff City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
FS2 — Bundesliga, Hoffenheim vs. Augsburg
NBCSN — Premier League, Huddersfield Town vs. West Ham
NBC — Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham
FS2 — Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich
FS2 — Liga MX, Tijuana vs. Monarcas Morelia —
|Sunday, Nov. 11
|AUTO RACING
|12:05 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One, Heineken Brazilian Grand Prix, at Sao Paolo
NBC — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Can-Am 500, at Avondale, Ariz.
ESPNEWS — Playoffs, East Division, semifinal, teams TBA
ESPN2 — Playoffs, West Division, semifinal, teams TBA
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Army at Duke
FS1 — ETSU at Creighton
BTN — Fort Wayne at Ohio St.
ESPNU — SE Louisiana at Nebraska
SEC — Hartford at Mississippi St.
BTN — Florida Gulf Coast at Michigan St.
SEC — Appalachian St. at Alabama
FS2 — Men, Big East Championship, teams TBA, at higher seed
FS1 — NHRA, Auto Club Finals, qualifying rounds, at Pomona, Calif. (taped)
FS1 — NHRA, Auto Club Finals, championship rounds, at Pomona, Calif.
NBC — ISU Grand Prix, NHK Trophy, at Hiroshima, Japan (taped)
GOLF
GOLF — PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic, final round, at Playa del Carmen, Mexico
GOLF — Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, final round, at Phoenix
CBS — Regional coverage, Arizona at Kansas City, New England at Tennessee, Buffalo at N.Y. Jets OR Jacksonville at Indianapolis
FOX — Regional coverage, New Orleans at Cincinnati, Atlanta at Cleveland, Detroit at Chicago OR Washington at Tampa Bay
FOX — Regional coverage, L.A. Chargers at Oakland
CBS — Regional coverage, Seattle at L.A. Rams OR Miami at Green Bay
NBC — Dallas at Philadelphia
MLB — Japan All-Star Series, Game 3, MLB All-Stars vs. Japan, at Tokyo
ESPN2 — Serie A, Internazionale vs. Atalanta
NBCSN — Premier League, Liverpool vs. Fulham
FS2 — Bundesliga, Leipzig vs. Bayer Leverkusen
NBCSN — Premier League, Manchester City vs. Manchester United
FS2 — Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Schalke
Times TBA
ESPN or FS1 — MLS playoffs, Eastern Conference semifinals, Leg 2, team TBA at Atlanta
ESPN or FS1 — MLS playoffs, Eastern Conference semifinals, Leg 2, team TBA at N.Y. Red Bulls
ESPN or FS1 — MLS playoffs, Western Conference semifinals, Leg 2, team TBA at Sporting Kansas City
|WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|2 p.m.
BTN — Duke at Northwestern
ESPN2 — Baylor at Arizona St.
