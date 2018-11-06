Sports on TV

Listen Live Sports

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, Nov. 7
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Cincinnati

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Bethune-Cookman at DePaul

9 p.m.

FSN — Regional coverage, CS Bakersfield at TCU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio at Miami (Ohio) OR Toledo at N. Illinois

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ohio at Miami (Ohio) OR Toledo at N. Illinois

GOLF
11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, Blue Bay LPGA, second round, at Hainan Island, China

3 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, first round, at Sun City, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Indiana

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at L.A. Lakers

NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Washington

10 p.m.

NBCSN — Nashville at Colorado

SOCCER
12:55 p.m.

TNT — UEFA Champions League, Group G: CSKA Moscow vs. Roma

3 p.m.

TNT — UEFA Champions League, Group H: Juventus vs. Manchester United —

Thursday, Nov. 8
BOXING
11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Jesus Soto Karass vs. Neeco Macias, junior middleweights, at Indio, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

BTN — New Orleans at Northwestern

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — NC Central at Bethune-Cookman

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Wake Forest at NC State

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic, first round, at Playa del Carmen, Mexico

4 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, first round, at Phoenix

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, Blue Bay LPGA, third round, at Hainan Island, China

3 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, second round, at Sun City, South Africa

MLB BASEBALL
4:30 a.m. (Friday)

MLB — Japan All-Star Series, Game 1, MLB All-Stars vs. Yomuiuri Giants, at Tokyo

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

TNT — Houston at Oklahoma City

10:30 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Golden State

NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.

FOX & NFL — Carolina at Pittsburgh

SOCCER
1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women, International friendly, Portugal vs. United States, at Estoril, Portugal

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2018 USL Cup, teams and site TBA

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS playoffs, Western Conference semifinals, Leg 2, team TBA at Seattle —

Friday, Nov. 9
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula One, Heineken Brazilian Grand Prix, practice, at Sao Paolo

11:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula One, Heineken Brazilian Grand Prix, practice, at Sao Paolo

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Can-Am 500, practice, at Avondale, Ariz.

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Whelen Trusted To Perform 200, practice, at Avondale, Ariz.

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Whelen Trusted To Perform 200, final practice, at Avondale, Ariz.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Series, Lucas Oil 150, qualifying, at Avondale, Ariz.

7 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Can-Am 500, qualifying, at Avondale, Ariz.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Series, Lucas Oil 150, at Avondale, Ariz.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

CBSSN — Providence vs. Wichita St., at Annapolis, Md.

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — Bowling Green at St. John’s

7 p.m.

ESPN — Arkansas vs. Texas, at Fort Bliss (El Paso, Texas)

ESPNU — North Carolina at Elon

SEC — S. Illinois at Kentucky

8 p.m.

BTN — Montana St. at Indiana

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Maryland at Navy

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Buffalo at West Virginia

9:30 p.m.

SEC — Washington at Auburn

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Yale vs. California, at Shanghai

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisville at Syracuse

10:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Fresno St. at Boise St.

DRAG RACING
10:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA, Auto Club Finals, qualifying rounds, at Pomona, Calif. (same-day tape)

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic, second round, at Playa del Carmen, Mexico

4 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, second round, at Phoenix

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, Blue Bay LPGA, final round, at Hainan Island, China

3 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, third round, at Sun City, South Africa

MLB BASEBALL
4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

MLB — Japan All-Star Series, Game 2, MLB All-Stars vs. Japan, at Tokyo

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

NBA — Charlotte at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Utah

SOCCER
2:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga, Hannover vs. Wolfsburg —

Saturday, Nov. 10
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula One, Heineken Brazilian Grand Prix, practice, at Sao Paolo

10:30 a.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Can-Am 500, practice, at Avondale, Ariz.

11:55 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula One, Heineken Brazilian Grand Prix, qualifying, at Sao Paolo

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Whelen Trusted To Perform 200, qualifying, at Avondale, Ariz.

2 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Can-Am 500, final practice, at Avondale, Ariz.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Whelen Trusted To Perform 200, at Avondale, Ariz.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4 p.m.

FS2 — Bethune-Cookman at Marquette

FSN — Regional coverage, Evansville at Xavier

6 p.m.

FS2 — CCSU at Georgetown

7 p.m.

FSN — Regional coverage, Miami (Ohio) at Butler

8 p.m.

BTN — Ball St. at Purdue

FS2 — Quinnipiac at Villanova

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon

ABC — Game TBA

BTN — Game TBA

CBS — SEC Game TBA

CBSSN — Lafayette at Army

ESPN — Game TBA

ESPN2 — Game TBA

ESPNU — Tulsa at Memphis

FOX — Game TBA

FS1 — Game TBA

FSN — Kansas at Kansas St.

SEC — Vanderbilt at Missouri

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Game TBA

BTN — Game TBA

CBS — Mississippi St. at Alabama

CBSSN — New Mexico at Air Force

ESPN — Game TBA

ESPNU — Game TBA

FOX — Game TBA

FS1 — Game TBA

4 p.m.

ESPNEWS — East Carolina at Tulane

7 p.m.

CBSSN — AAC Game TBA

ESPN — Game TBA

ESPN2 — Game TBA

ESPNU — Game TBA

7:30 p.m.

FOX — Game TBA

NBC — Florida St. at Notre Dame

SEC — Game TBA

8 p.m.

ABC — Game TBA

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Game TBA

ESPN2 or ESPNU — Colorado St. at Nevada

ESPN or ESPNU — UNLV at San Diego St.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic, third round, at Playa del Carmen, Mexico

4 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, third round, at Phoenix

2 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, final round, at Sun City, South Africa

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

FS1 — UFC Fight Night, prelims, at Denver

10 p.m.

FS1 — UFC Fight Night, Chan Sung Jung vs. Yair Rodriguez, at Denver

NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.

NBA — Houston at San Antonio

SOCCER
7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Cardiff City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

9:30 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga, Hoffenheim vs. Augsburg

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Huddersfield Town vs. West Ham

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham

FS2 — Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX, Tijuana vs. Monarcas Morelia —

Sunday, Nov. 11
AUTO RACING
12:05 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One, Heineken Brazilian Grand Prix, at Sao Paolo

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Can-Am 500, at Avondale, Ariz.

CFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Playoffs, East Division, semifinal, teams TBA

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs, West Division, semifinal, teams TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN — Army at Duke

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — ETSU at Creighton

4 p.m.

BTN — Fort Wayne at Ohio St.

ESPNU — SE Louisiana at Nebraska

5 p.m.

SEC — Hartford at Mississippi St.

6 p.m.

BTN — Florida Gulf Coast at Michigan St.

7 p.m.

SEC — Appalachian St. at Alabama

COLLEGE SOCCER
2 p.m.

FS2 — Men, Big East Championship, teams TBA, at higher seed

DRAG RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA, Auto Club Finals, qualifying rounds, at Pomona, Calif. (taped)

4 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA, Auto Club Finals, championship rounds, at Pomona, Calif.

FIGURE SKATING
Noon

NBC — ISU Grand Prix, NHK Trophy, at Hiroshima, Japan (taped)

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic, final round, at Playa del Carmen, Mexico

4 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, final round, at Phoenix

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional coverage, Arizona at Kansas City, New England at Tennessee, Buffalo at N.Y. Jets OR Jacksonville at Indianapolis

FOX — Regional coverage, New Orleans at Cincinnati, Atlanta at Cleveland, Detroit at Chicago OR Washington at Tampa Bay

4 p.m.

FOX — Regional coverage, L.A. Chargers at Oakland

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional coverage, Seattle at L.A. Rams OR Miami at Green Bay

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at Philadelphia

MLB BASEBALL
5 a.m.

MLB — Japan All-Star Series, Game 3, MLB All-Stars vs. Japan, at Tokyo

SOCCER
6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A, Internazionale vs. Atalanta

7 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Liverpool vs. Fulham

9:30 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga, Leipzig vs. Bayer Leverkusen

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Manchester City vs. Manchester United

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Schalke

Times TBA

ESPN or FS1 — MLS playoffs, Eastern Conference semifinals, Leg 2, team TBA at Atlanta

ESPN or FS1 — MLS playoffs, Eastern Conference semifinals, Leg 2, team TBA at N.Y. Red Bulls

ESPN or FS1 — MLS playoffs, Western Conference semifinals, Leg 2, team TBA at Sporting Kansas City

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.

BTN — Duke at Northwestern

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Baylor at Arizona St.

