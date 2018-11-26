Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Spurs-Bulls, Box

November 26, 2018 10:10 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (108)

Gay 3-7 0-0 8, Cunningham 1-3 0-0 2, Aldridge 8-12 4-5 20, Forbes 5-11 0-0 13, DeRozan 9-18 3-3 21, Bertans 1-7 0-0 2, Poeltl 5-5 0-0 10, White 3-8 0-0 8, Mills 7-10 1-1 17, Belinelli 3-12 0-0 7. Totals 45-93 8-9 108.

CHICAGO (107)

Holiday 6-10 0-0 17, Parker 7-15 2-3 18, Carter Jr. 4-11 0-0 8, Arcidiacono 8-12 2-2 22, LaVine 10-26 5-6 28, Hutchison 2-2 0-0 4, Lopez 3-5 0-0 6, Payne 1-3 0-0 2, Blakeney 1-2 0-0 2, Harrison 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 42-90 9-11 107.

San Antonio 27 25 28 28—108
Chicago 27 23 33 24—107

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 10-30 (Forbes 3-6, Gay 2-3, White 2-4, Mills 2-4, Belinelli 1-7, DeRozan 0-2, Bertans 0-4), Chicago 14-33 (Holiday 5-8, Arcidiacono 4-6, LaVine 3-8, Parker 2-6, Payne 0-1, Lopez 0-1, Harrison 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 46 (DeRozan, Aldridge 8), Chicago 44 (Parker 10). Assists_San Antonio 29 (Forbes 6), Chicago 23 (LaVine 7). Total Fouls_San Antonio 16, Chicago 12. Technicals_Chicago coach Bulls (Defensive three second). A_19,006 (20,917).

