Spurs-Heat, Box

November 7, 2018 9:56 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (88)

DeRozan 6-15 5-5 18, Cunningham 1-1 0-0 2, Aldridge 2-14 2-2 6, Forbes 4-12 2-2 12, White 0-3 0-0 0, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Bertans 6-10 3-3 19, Poeltl 1-4 1-2 3, Mills 8-22 0-0 20, Belinelli 3-13 0-0 8. Totals 31-94 13-14 88.

MIAMI (95)

McGruder 2-9 0-0 4, Winslow 7-17 1-1 16, Whiteside 10-18 9-11 29, Richardson 6-22 0-0 14, Ellington 7-13 0-0 20, Jones Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Olynyk 0-0 1-2 1, Adebayo 0-1 2-2 2, Dragic 0-0 0-0 0, T.Johnson 4-10 0-2 9. Totals 36-93 13-18 95.

San Antonio 20 22 22 24—88
Miami 27 23 25 20—95

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 13-32 (Bertans 4-7, Mills 4-12, Forbes 2-5, Belinelli 2-6, DeRozan 1-2), Miami 10-32 (Ellington 6-10, Richardson 2-6, T.Johnson 1-5, Winslow 1-6, Whiteside 0-1, McGruder 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 49 (Aldridge 16), Miami 60 (Whiteside 20). Assists_San Antonio 19 (DeRozan 8), Miami 21 (Richardson 5). Total Fouls_San Antonio 19, Miami 17. A_19,600 (19,600).

