Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Spurs-Kings, Box

November 13, 2018 12:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       
SAN ANTONIO (99)

DeRozan 8-17 7-8 23, Cunningham 4-7 0-0 9, Aldridge 6-12 2-2 14, White 4-10 2-2 11, Forbes 4-11 0-0 10, Pondexter 0-2 0-0 0, Gay 6-12 0-0 14, Metu 0-0 0-0 0, Bertans 3-4 0-0 9, Poeltl 0-0 1-2 1, Mills 2-8 0-0 5, Belinelli 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 38-87 13-16 99.

SACRAMENTO (104)

Shumpert 1-4 0-0 2, Bjelica 4-5 0-0 11, Cauley-Stein 6-14 1-2 13, Fox 7-9 2-4 19, Hield 5-13 2-4 14, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Bagley III 3-9 1-1 7, Giles III 6-10 0-0 12, Mason 2-3 0-0 4, Bogdanovic 9-17 1-1 22. Totals 43-86 7-12 104.

San Antonio 24 31 21 23— 99
Sacramento 25 31 21 27—104

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 10-31 (Bertans 3-4, Gay 2-5, Forbes 2-7, Cunningham 1-1, White 1-3, Mills 1-6, Pondexter 0-1, DeRozan 0-2, Belinelli 0-2), Sacramento 11-24 (Bjelica 3-3, Fox 3-4, Bogdanovic 3-7, Hield 2-5, Mason 0-1, Bagley III 0-2, Shumpert 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 43 (Aldridge 18), Sacramento 45 (Cauley-Stein 13). Assists_San Antonio 25 (DeRozan 8), Sacramento 27 (Fox 7). Total Fouls_San Antonio 12, Sacramento 20. Technicals_San Antonio coach Spurs (Defensive three second), Sacramento coach Kings (Defensive three second). A_15,500 (17,608).

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1962: JFK announces fair housing legislation