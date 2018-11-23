Listen Live Sports

Spurs-Pacers, Box

November 23, 2018 10:22 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (111)

Gay 3-8 3-4 11, Cunningham 1-2 0-0 2, Aldridge 14-25 5-6 33, Forbes 5-10 0-0 13, DeRozan 7-13 2-4 16, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Bertans 2-5 2-2 7, Metu 0-1 0-0 0, Poeltl 2-3 2-2 6, White 0-0 1-2 1, Mills 6-9 1-2 15, Belinelli 2-7 1-2 7. Totals 42-83 17-24 111.

INDIANA (100)

Bogdanovic 10-15 1-2 21, Young 6-12 0-0 12, Sabonis 8-12 3-6 19, Collison 2-8 0-0 4, Evans 1-12 0-0 2, McDermott 0-1 0-0 0, Leaf 5-7 0-0 11, O’Quinn 1-2 0-0 2, Anigbogu 0-1 0-0 0, Joseph 8-15 0-0 18, Holiday 5-14 1-1 11, Reed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-99 5-9 100.

San Antonio 29 25 28 29—111
Indiana 23 22 24 31—100

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 10-21 (Forbes 3-6, Mills 2-3, Gay 2-4, Belinelli 2-4, Bertans 1-3, Aldridge 0-1), Indiana 3-24 (Joseph 2-3, Leaf 1-3, Young 0-1, McDermott 0-1, Collison 0-3, Bogdanovic 0-3, Evans 0-5, Holiday 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 46 (Aldridge 14), Indiana 45 (Sabonis 16). Assists_San Antonio 28 (Gay 7), Indiana 31 (Joseph 7). Total Fouls_San Antonio 19, Indiana 22. A_17,262 (20,000).

