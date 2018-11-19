Spurs-Pelicans, Box

SAN ANTONIO (126)

Gay 6-18 5-5 17, Cunningham 7-7 0-0 19, Aldridge 2-11 3-4 7, Forbes 7-8 1-2 20, DeRozan 7-19 7-7 21, Pondexter 1-1 2-2 4, Eubanks 2-3 0-0 4, Metu 4-5 0-0 8, Poeltl 4-6 3-6 11, Mills 1-4 0-0 2, White 1-4 0-0 2, Belinelli 3-8 3-4 11. Totals 45-94 24-30 126.

NEW ORLEANS (140)

Johnson 2-5 0-0 5, Davis 13-22 3-3 29, Mirotic 4-7 2-2 13, Holiday 8-13 3-5 21, Moore 11-16 0-0 24, Miller 4-7 0-0 9, Randle 9-13 3-3 21, Diallo 1-1 0-0 2, Okafor 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 2-7 0-0 4, Jackson 5-11 1-1 12. Totals 59-102 12-14 140.

San Antonio 39 28 30 29—126 New Orleans 30 38 40 32—140

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 12-24 (Cunningham 5-5, Forbes 5-6, Belinelli 2-5, White 0-1, Metu 0-1, Mills 0-2, Gay 0-4), New Orleans 10-26 (Mirotic 3-4, Moore 2-3, Holiday 2-4, Johnson 1-3, Miller 1-3, Jackson 1-4, Davis 0-1, Randle 0-1, Clark 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 44 (Aldridge 10), New Orleans 42 (Randle 14). Assists_San Antonio 22 (DeRozan 5), New Orleans 34 (Randle 10). Total Fouls_San Antonio 20, New Orleans 23. Technicals_San Antonio coach Spurs (Defensive three second), New Orleans coach Pelicans (Defensive three second). A_14,675 (16,867).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.