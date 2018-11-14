Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Spurs-Suns, Box

November 14, 2018 11:20 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (96)

DeRozan 7-15 10-10 24, Cunningham 2-5 0-0 5, Aldridge 3-12 0-0 6, White 6-12 3-4 16, Forbes 4-9 2-2 13, Pondexter 1-1 0-0 2, Metu 1-2 1-3 3, Bertans 1-3 0-1 2, Poeltl 2-6 3-4 7, Mills 4-6 0-0 8, Belinelli 4-12 0-0 10. Totals 35-83 19-24 96.

PHOENIX (116)

Bridges 4-6 0-0 8, Warren 10-17 4-4 27, Ayton 8-11 1-1 17, Canaan 7-8 0-0 19, Booker 5-14 1-1 13, Jackson 6-13 0-0 14, Holmes 2-6 0-0 4, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Bender 0-2 0-0 0, Melton 1-1 0-0 3, Crawford 4-5 1-2 11. Totals 47-84 7-8 116.

San Antonio 19 29 22 26— 96
Phoenix 34 18 35 29—116

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 7-23 (Forbes 3-5, Belinelli 2-6, Cunningham 1-2, White 1-5, Aldridge 0-1, Bertans 0-2, Mills 0-2), Phoenix 15-31 (Canaan 5-5, Warren 3-8, Crawford 2-3, Jackson 2-3, Booker 2-6, Melton 1-1, Anderson 0-1, Bender 0-1, Ayton 0-1, Bridges 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 43 (Aldridge 12), Phoenix 38 (Ayton 10). Assists_San Antonio 16 (DeRozan 4), Phoenix 27 (Booker 12). Total Fouls_San Antonio 12, Phoenix 23. Technicals_San Antonio coach Spurs (Defensive three second). A_14,532 (18,422).

