St. Bonaventure beats Canisius 70-55

November 28, 2018 10:19 pm
 
SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Courtney Stockard scored 19 points, freshman Osun Osunniyi had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for his first double-double of the season and St. Bonaventure beat Canisius 70-55 on Wednesday night.

Freshman Kyle Lofton added 13 points with nine assists for St. Bonaventure (2-5). Nelson Kaputo made three 3-pointers and scored 12 points. The Bonnies made seven 3-pointers in the first half and finished with nine with three from Lofton.

St. Bonaventure led 37-23 at halftime after outscoring Canisius 23-6 over the final 7:48 of the half. Lofton’s bank shot at the end of a 10-0 run made it 51-31 midway through the half.

Jonathan Sanks made four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 12 points for Canisius (1-6). Takal Molson added 10 points. The Golden Griffins shot just 35 percent from the field.

