St. Francis (Pa) trounces Div. II Bloomsburg 113-59

November 27, 2018 8:18 pm
 
LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Randall Gaskins Jr. scored a career-high 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting to lead five teammates in double-digit scoring and St. Francis (Pa.) beat Division II Bloomsburg University 113-59 on Tuesday night.

Keith Braxton and Myles Thompson scored 15 points apiece, Andre Wolford added 12 points and Isaiah Blackmon 11 for the Red Flash (2-4), who shot 62 percent to 35 percent for the Huskies. Jamall King scored 10 points and he, Gaskins and Ramiir Dixon-Cooper each dished six of 26 Red Flash assists.

St. Francis pulled ahead on a 17-0 run capped by his layup and led 58-32 at halftime behind Gaskins’ 14 points. Gaskins’ 3 midway through the second half made it 86-49 and the Red Flash hit the century mark on Precious Ikediashi’s layup with 5:34 to go.

William Melson scored 13 points and Travis Elmore 11 for Bloomsburg University, which turned it over 20 times.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

