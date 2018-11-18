Listen Live Sports

Stampeders reach Grey Cup, beating Blue Bombers 22-14

November 18, 2018 8:23 pm
 
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Eric Rogers made a leaping catch with 3:46 left for his third touchdown of the game and the Calgary Stampeders advanced to the Grey Cup for the third straight year, beating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 22-14 on Sunday in the CFL’s West Division final.

Calgary will face Ottawa next Sunday night in Edmonton in a rematch of the Redblacks’ 2016 Grey Cup victory. Ottawa beat Hamilton 46-27 in the East final Sunday. Calgary lost to Toronto last year in the title game.

Bo Levi Mitchell completed 17 of 31 passes for 214 yards and the three touchdown strikes to Rogers, the last a 10-yarder.

Winnipeg’s Justin Medlock made a CFL playoff-record 57-yard field goal.

