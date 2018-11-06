Listen Live Sports

November 6, 2018 10:28 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Nov. 5, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St 1-2-3 Pts Pvs
1. McWicked (26) 7ph 17 10-3-2 340 1
2. Shartin N (7) 5pm 23 18-1-0 306 2
3. Atlanta 3tf 14 8-5-1 245 3
4. Woodside Charm (2) 2tf 7 7-0-0 214 4
5. Kissin In The Sand 3pf 15 10-5-0 183 5
6. Gimpanzee 2tc 9 9-0-0 138 6
7. Dorsoduro Hanover 3pg 19 10-5-1 98 7
8. Six Pack 3tc 13 10-1-1 80 8
9. Courtly Choice 3pc 16 10-1-0 70 9
10. Tactical Landing 3tc 13 8-2-2 68 10

Also: Homicide Hunter 58, Warrawee Ubeaut 40, Manchego 18, Jimmy Freight 12, Lather Up 12, Marion Marauder 12, Captain Crunch 7, Crystal Fashion 7, Emoticon Hanover 7, Met’s Hall 6, Plunge Blue Chip 3, Lily Stride 1.

