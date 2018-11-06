NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Nov. 5, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):
|
|AGS
|St
|1-2-3
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. McWicked (26)
|7ph
|17
|10-3-2
|340
|1
|2. Shartin N (7)
|5pm
|23
|18-1-0
|306
|2
|3. Atlanta
|3tf
|14
|8-5-1
|245
|3
|4. Woodside Charm (2)
|2tf
|7
|7-0-0
|214
|4
|5. Kissin In The Sand
|3pf
|15
|10-5-0
|183
|5
|6. Gimpanzee
|2tc
|9
|9-0-0
|138
|6
|7. Dorsoduro Hanover
|3pg
|19
|10-5-1
|98
|7
|8. Six Pack
|3tc
|13
|10-1-1
|80
|8
|9. Courtly Choice
|3pc
|16
|10-1-0
|70
|9
|10. Tactical Landing
|3tc
|13
|8-2-2
|68
|10
Also: Homicide Hunter 58, Warrawee Ubeaut 40, Manchego 18, Jimmy Freight 12, Lather Up 12, Marion Marauder 12, Captain Crunch 7, Crystal Fashion 7, Emoticon Hanover 7, Met’s Hall 6, Plunge Blue Chip 3, Lily Stride 1.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.