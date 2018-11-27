NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Nov. 26, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):
|
|AGS
|St
|1-2-3
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. McWicked (27)
|7ph
|19
|12-3-2
|341
|1
|2. Shartin N (8)
|5pm
|24
|19-1-0
|321
|2
|3. Atlanta
|3tf
|14
|8-5-1
|236
|3
|4. Woodside Charm
|2tf
|7
|7-0-0
|221
|4
|5. Kissin In The Sand
|3pf
|15
|10-5-0
|178
|5
|6. Gimpanzee
|2tc
|9
|9-0-0
|145
|6
|7. Tactical Landing
|3tc
|14
|9-2-2
|131
|10
|8. Six Pack
|3tc
|15
|11-2-1
|86
|8
|9. Dorsoduro Hanover
|3pg
|21
|10-6-1
|69
|7
|10. Courtly Choice
|3pc
|16
|10-1-0
|63
|9
Also: Captain Crunch 30, Homicide Hunter 27, Jimmy Freight 22, Emoticon Hanover 14, Manchego 11, Warrawee Ubeaut 11, Marion Marauder 5, Crystal Fashion 4, Met’s Hall 4, Plunge Blue Chip 2, Prescient Beauty 2, Lather Up 1, Pure Country 1.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.