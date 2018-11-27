NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Nov. 26, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St 1-2-3 Pts Pvs 1. McWicked (27) 7ph 19 12-3-2 341 1 2. Shartin N (8) 5pm 24 19-1-0 321 2 3. Atlanta 3tf 14 8-5-1 236 3 4. Woodside Charm 2tf 7 7-0-0 221 4 5. Kissin In The Sand 3pf 15 10-5-0 178 5 6. Gimpanzee 2tc 9 9-0-0 145 6 7. Tactical Landing 3tc 14 9-2-2 131 10 8. Six Pack 3tc 15 11-2-1 86 8 9. Dorsoduro Hanover 3pg 21 10-6-1 69 7 10. Courtly Choice 3pc 16 10-1-0 63 9

Also: Captain Crunch 30, Homicide Hunter 27, Jimmy Freight 22, Emoticon Hanover 14, Manchego 11, Warrawee Ubeaut 11, Marion Marauder 5, Crystal Fashion 4, Met’s Hall 4, Plunge Blue Chip 2, Prescient Beauty 2, Lather Up 1, Pure Country 1.

