Stapleton scores 27, FAU tops Florida Gulf Coast 85-68

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Xavian Stapleton scored 27 points, with six 3-pointers, and grabbed seven rebounds and Florida Atlantic pulled ahead early to beat Florida Gulf Coast 85-68 on Sunday for the Eagles’ fourth straight loss.

Jailyn Ingram had 11 points, 10 boards and six assists and Jaylen Sebree added 12 points for the Owls (6-1), who made 11 3-pointers and shot 49 percent overall.

Karlis Silins’ layup put the Owls up for good at 9-8 and Florida Atlantic pulled away on a 14-2 run and led 48-29 at halftime — the most first-half points FAU has scored this season.

The Eagles closed on a 12-4 run and trailed 63-53 on Christian Carlyle’s 3 midway through the second half, but FAU answered with a 10-4 run and led by 20 points on Madiaw Niang’s jumper with 2:02 to play.

Haanif Cheatham scored 20 points and Schadrac Casimir and Dinero Mercurius had 15 apiece for the Eagles (2-6).

