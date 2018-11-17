Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stark’s field goal sends Albany past Stony Brook 25-23

November 17, 2018 8:52 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Ethan Stark kicked a 48-yard field goal as time expired to lift Albany to a 25-23 victory over Stony Brook on Saturday.

Stony Brook used just 55 seconds to take a 23-22 lead, scoring on Joe Carbone’s 41-yard scoring strike to Julius Wingate on a fourth-and-10 play with 17 seconds remaining. The Seawolves failed on a 2-point conversion. AJ Mistler returned a short kickoff 18 yards to the Stony Brook 42-yard line. Freshman quarterback Jeff Undercuffler found Karl Mofor for an 11-yard gain to the 31, setting up Stark’s game-winning kick.

The Great Danes (3-8, 1-7 picked up their first Colonial Athletic Association win of the season, knocking off the favored Seawolves (7-4, 5-3), who finished in a three-way tie for third with Delaware and Towson.

Stony Brook led 17-10 heading into the final quarter before Undercuffler connected with Donovan McDonald for an 81-yard score. Stark missed the extra-point kick, leaving the Seawolves trailing 17-16 with 5:32 left to play. Albany forced a three-and-out and on the ensuing possession, the Seawolves moved 63 yards in five plays with Mofor scoring on a 16-yard run. Albany led 22-17 after a failed 2-point try with 1:45 left to play. Donald Liotine lost a fumble for the Seawolves, but Stark missed a 44-yard field goal try with a chance to put Albany up by eight.

Advertisement

Undercuffler threw for 170 yards, while Mofor finished with 100 yards rushing for Albany, which snapped a six-game skid.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members pack Thanksgiving meals for needy families

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team