Stars-Avalanche Sums

November 25, 2018 12:22 am
 
Dallas 0 0 2—2
Colorado 0 1 2—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Dallas bench, served by Radulov (too many men on the ice), 7:07; Landeskog, COL, (tripping), 7:19; Heiskanen, DAL, (holding), 9:35.

Second Period_1, Colorado, MacKinnon 15 (Rantanen, Landeskog), 13:11. Penalties_Fedun, DAL, (hooking), 9:48; Polak, DAL, (slashing), 15:16; Kamenev, COL, (hooking), 17:42.

Third Period_2, Dallas, Faksa 4 (Radulov), 11:32. 3, Dallas, Benn 9 (Radulov, Seguin), 15:03. 4, Colorado, Compher 6 (Kerfoot, Jost), 17:18. 5, Colorado, Rantanen 10 (MacKinnon, Johnson), 18:04. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 6-8-15_29. Colorado 6-12-18_36.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Colorado 0 of 4.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 4-5-1 (36 shots-33 saves). Colorado, Varlamov 8-5-2 (29-27).

A_18,010 (18,007). T_2:31.

Referees_Dean Morton, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Brian Mach.

