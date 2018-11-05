Stars-Bruins Sum

|Dallas
|1
|0
|0
|0—1
|Boston
|1
|0
|0
|1—2
First Period_1, Dallas, Faksa 4 (Heiskanen), 3:51 (sh). 2, Boston, Pastrnak 13 (Bergeron, DeBrusk), 5:11 (pp).
Second Period_None.
Third Period_None.
Overtime_3, Boston, Marchand 6 (Krug, Krejci), 4:29 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Dallas 4-9-10-2_25. Boston 13-8-11-3_35.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 1; Boston 2 of 3.
Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 2-1-2 (35 shots-33 saves). Boston, Rask 4-3-0 (25-24).
A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:36.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Brian Murphy.
