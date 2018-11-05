Listen Live Sports

Stars-Bruins Sum

November 5, 2018
 
Dallas 1 0 0 0—1
Boston 1 0 0 1—2

First Period_1, Dallas, Faksa 4 (Heiskanen), 3:51 (sh). 2, Boston, Pastrnak 13 (Bergeron, DeBrusk), 5:11 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_3, Boston, Marchand 6 (Krug, Krejci), 4:29 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Dallas 4-9-10-2_25. Boston 13-8-11-3_35.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 1; Boston 2 of 3.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 2-1-2 (35 shots-33 saves). Boston, Rask 4-3-0 (25-24).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:36.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Brian Murphy.

