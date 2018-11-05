Stars-Bruins Sums

Dallas 1 0 0 0—1 Boston 1 0 0 1—2

First Period_1, Dallas, Faksa 4 (Heiskanen), 3:51 (sh). 2, Boston, Pastrnak 13 (Bergeron, DeBrusk), 5:11 (pp). Penalties_Polak, DAL, (interference), 3:25.

Second Period_None. Penalties_None.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Krug, BOS, (boarding), 11:15.

Overtime_3, Boston, Marchand 6 (Krug, Krejci), 4:29 (pp). Penalties_Dallas bench, served by Dickinson (too many men on the ice), 3:16; Lindell, DAL, (cross checking), 3:27.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 4-9-10-2_25. Boston 13-8-11-3_35.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 1; Boston 2 of 3.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 2-1-2 (35 shots-33 saves). Boston, Rask 4-3-0 (25-24).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:36.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Brian Murphy.

