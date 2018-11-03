Stars-Capitals Sums

Dallas 2 1 0 1—4 Washington 0 2 1 0—3

First Period_1, Dallas, Spezza 3 (Smith), 10:51. 2, Dallas, Pitlick 2, 11:01. Penalties_Comeau, DAL, (slashing), 16:46.

Second Period_3, Washington, Backstrom 3 (Kempny, Burakovsky), 0:38. 4, Dallas, Benn 6 (Spezza, Nichushkin), 10:36. 5, Washington, Connolly 2 (Jaskin, Eller), 12:31. Penalties_Holtby, WSH, served by Stephenson, (high sticking), 3:11; Oshie, WSH, (tripping), 6:44; Dickinson, DAL, (interference), 18:41.

Third Period_6, Washington, Kuznetsov 6 (Backstrom, Oshie), 7:57 (pp). Penalties_Polak, DAL, (interference), 6:39.

Overtime_7, Dallas, Dickinson 3, 3:17. Penalties_Carlson, WSH, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 0:59.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Dallas 11-9-10-7_37. Washington 11-13-7-1_32.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Washington 1 of 3.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 6-4-0 (32 shots-29 saves). Washington, Holtby 4-3-2 (37-33).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:42.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Tim Nowak.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.