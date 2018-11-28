Stars-Flames Sum

Dallas 1 1 1 1—4 Calgary 1 0 2 0—3

First Period_1, Dallas, Spezza 5 (Heiskanen, Faksa), 0:41. 2, Calgary, Hathaway 3 (Dube, Jankowski), 16:39.

Second Period_3, Dallas, Benn 10 (Bayreuther, Seguin), 18:02 (pp).

Third Period_4, Calgary, Gaudreau 9 (Lindholm, Giordano), 9:41 (pp). 5, Calgary, Giordano 3 (Brodie, Backlund), 10:51. 6, Dallas, Bayreuther 2, 13:15.

Overtime_7, Dallas, Seguin 8 (Benn), 0:24.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 10-11-6-1_28. Calgary 12-7-14_33.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 2; Calgary 1 of 5.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 5-5-2 (33 shots-30 saves). Calgary, Rittich 8-2-1 (28-24).

A_17,676 (19,289). T_2:32.

Referees_Francis Charron, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Brian Murphy.

