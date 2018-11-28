Stars-Flames Sum

|Dallas
|1
|1
|1
|1—4
|Calgary
|1
|0
|2
|0—3
First Period_1, Dallas, Spezza 5 (Heiskanen, Faksa), 0:41. 2, Calgary, Hathaway 3 (Dube, Jankowski), 16:39.
Second Period_3, Dallas, Benn 10 (Bayreuther, Seguin), 18:02 (pp).
Third Period_4, Calgary, Gaudreau 9 (Lindholm, Giordano), 9:41 (pp). 5, Calgary, Giordano 3 (Brodie, Backlund), 10:51. 6, Dallas, Bayreuther 2, 13:15.
Overtime_7, Dallas, Seguin 8 (Benn), 0:24.
Shots on Goal_Dallas 10-11-6-1_28. Calgary 12-7-14_33.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 2; Calgary 1 of 5.
Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 5-5-2 (33 shots-30 saves). Calgary, Rittich 8-2-1 (28-24).
A_17,676 (19,289). T_2:32.
Referees_Francis Charron, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Brian Murphy.
