Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stars-Flames Sum

November 28, 2018 11:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Dallas 1 1 1 1—4
Calgary 1 0 2 0—3

First Period_1, Dallas, Spezza 5 (Heiskanen, Faksa), 0:41. 2, Calgary, Hathaway 3 (Dube, Jankowski), 16:39.

Second Period_3, Dallas, Benn 10 (Bayreuther, Seguin), 18:02 (pp).

Third Period_4, Calgary, Gaudreau 9 (Lindholm, Giordano), 9:41 (pp). 5, Calgary, Giordano 3 (Brodie, Backlund), 10:51. 6, Dallas, Bayreuther 2, 13:15.

Overtime_7, Dallas, Seguin 8 (Benn), 0:24.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Dallas 10-11-6-1_28. Calgary 12-7-14_33.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 2; Calgary 1 of 5.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 5-5-2 (33 shots-30 saves). Calgary, Rittich 8-2-1 (28-24).

A_17,676 (19,289). T_2:32.

Referees_Francis Charron, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Brian Murphy.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|6 Foundations of Proposal Management -...
12|7 2018 General Officer/Flag Officer (PED)...
12|7 Power Breakfast: Creating a Culture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor