The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Stars-Islanders Sums

November 18, 2018 4:16 pm
 
Dallas 0 4 2—6
N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 5 (Pulock, Komarov), 3:36. Penalties_Kuhnhackl, NYI, (interference), 14:39.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Lindell 2 (Seguin, Benn), 2:09. 3, Dallas, Hintz 1 (Spezza), 4:40. 4, Dallas, Lindell 3 (Dickinson, Honka), 7:08. 5, Dallas, Seguin 6 (Benn, Radulov), 14:07. Penalties_Hickey, NYI, major (high sticking), 7:21; Polak, DAL, (slashing), 16:14.

Third Period_6, N.Y. Islanders, Mayfield 3 (Barzal), 0:24. 7, Dallas, Radulov 7 (Bayreuther, Spezza), 7:35. 8, Dallas, Radulov 8 (Benn, Seguin), 9:16. Penalties_Lindell, DAL, (holding stick), 2:19.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 13-11-9_33. N.Y. Islanders 13-15-11_39.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 8-5-1 (39 shots-37 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 6-3-1 (19-16), Lehner 4-4-1 (14-11).

A_10,650 (15,795). T_2:26.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Furman South. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Matt MacPherson.

