Stars-Maple Leafs Sum

Dallas 0 1 1—2 Toronto 0 0 1—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Dallas, Benn 5 (Klingberg, Seguin), 11:55.

Third Period_2, Dallas, Shore 3 (Seguin, Janmark), 4:43. 3, Toronto, Marleau 2 (Tavares, Hyman), 16:51 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Dallas 7-8-3_18. Toronto 9-7-15_31.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Toronto 1 of 5.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 1-1-0 (31 shots-30 saves). Toronto, Andersen 6-4-0 (18-16).

T_2:26.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Scott Driscoll.

