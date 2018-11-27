Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stars-Oilers Sum

November 27, 2018 11:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Dallas 0 0 0 0—0
Edmonton 0 0 0 1—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_1, Edmonton, Klefbom 1 (Draisaitl), 2:42.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Dallas 7-12-7-2_28. Edmonton 13-13-3-2_31.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Edmonton 0 of 2.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 4-5-2 (31 shots-30 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 6-2-1 (28-28).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:32.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brian Murphy.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|5 Combat Systems Symposium
12|5 Offset-East Symposium
12|5 Border Management Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldier finishes Marne Mudder obstacle course

Today in History

1790: US Congress moves to Philadelphia