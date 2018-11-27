Stars-Oilers Sums

Dallas 0 0 0 0—0 Edmonton 0 0 0 1—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Chiasson, EDM, (interference), 8:10.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Khaira, EDM, (hooking), 3:07; Faksa, DAL, (tripping), 8:37; Janmark, DAL, (interference), 19:10.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Overtime_1, Edmonton, Klefbom 1 (Draisaitl), 2:42. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Dallas 7-12-7-2_28. Edmonton 13-13-3-2_31.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Edmonton 0 of 2.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 4-5-2 (31 shots-30 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 6-2-1 (28-28).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:32.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brian Murphy.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.