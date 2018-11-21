Stars-Penguins Sums

|Dallas
|0
|0
|1—1
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|0—5
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 8 (Oleksiak, Crosby), 3:58. 2, Pittsburgh, Malkin 8 (Letang, Kessel), 6:06 (pp). 3, Pittsburgh, Crosby 9 (Hornqvist, Guentzel), 10:04. Penalties_Radulov, DAL, (hooking), 5:30.
Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 9 (Crosby, Maatta), 3:20. 5, Pittsburgh, Pearson 2 (Grant), 8:52. Penalties_Ritchie, DAL, (tripping), 0:24; Ritchie, DAL, (boarding), 4:55; Letang, PIT, (tripping), 5:47.
Third Period_6, Dallas, Janmark 2 (Radulov, Hintz), 7:55. Penalties_Oleksiak, PIT, (tripping), 15:54.
Shots on Goal_Dallas 3-7-9_19. Pittsburgh 9-15-6_30.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 1 of 3.
Goalies_Dallas, Bow 0-0-0 (14 shots-14 saves), Khudobin 3-4-1 (16-11). Pittsburgh, DeSmith 4-3-3 (19-18).
A_18,430 (18,387). T_2:18.
Referees_Francis Charron, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Scott Driscoll.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.