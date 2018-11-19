Listen Live Sports

Stars-Rangers Sums

November 19, 2018 9:57 pm
 
Dallas 0 1 0—1
N.Y. Rangers 0 1 1—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Dallas bench, served by Nichushkin (too many men on the ice), 7:20; Namestnikov, NYR, (slashing), 7:34; B.Smith, NYR, (tripping), 9:20.

Second Period_1, Dallas, Seguin 7 (Spezza, Lindell), 2:17 (pp). 2, N.Y. Rangers, Vesey 7 (Staal, Howden), 9:38. Penalties_Zibanejad, NYR, (high sticking), 0:31; Claesson, NYR, (tripping), 4:05; Dickinson, DAL, (high sticking), 7:19.

Third Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 4 (B.Smith), 4:32. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 7-5-5_17. N.Y. Rangers 4-9-10_23.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 4; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 8-5-1 (13 shots-12 saves), Khudobin 3-3-1 (10-9). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 8-6-2 (17-16).

A_17,071 (18,006). T_2:21.

Referees_Tim Peel, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Scott Driscoll.

