The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
STATS FCS Poll

November 5, 2018 1:46 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 4, points and previous rank:

Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (158) 9-0 3950 1
2. Kennesaw State 8-1 3739 2
3. Weber State 7-2 3539 4
4. UC Davis 8-1 3364 6
5. Eastern Washington 7-2 3326 5
6. South Dakota State 6-2 3193 7
7. Elon 6-2 2928 8
8. Jacksonville State 7-2 2591 10
9. James Madison 6-3 2577 3
10. Colgate 8-0 2520 12
11. Delaware 7-2 2383 13
12. Stony Brook 6-3 1910 16
13. Princeton 8-0 1826 18
14. N.C. A&T 7-2 1799 17
15. Wofford 6-3 1756 9
16. Maine 6-3 1371 23
17. Nicholls 6-3 1301 20
18. McNeese 6-3 1221 11
19. ETSU 8-2 1166 22
20. Towson 6-3 1024 15
21. Southeast Missouri State 7-2 871 25
22. Northern Iowa 5-4 653 NR
23. Illinois State 5-4 584 14
24. Idaho State 6-3 449 NR
25. Dartmouth 7-1 240 24

Others: Central Arkansas 208, Samford 146, San Diego 134, Monmouth 121, Western Illinois 107, Incarnate Word 67, Chattanooga 63, Sam Houston State 57, Rhode Island 43, Florida A&M 29, Lamar 29, Montana State 20, Alcorn State 19, North Dakota 11, Montana 6, Furman 6, Abilene Christian 2, Sacred Heart 1.

