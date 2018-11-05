STATS FCS Poll

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 4, points and previous rank:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. North Dakota State (158)
|9-0
|3950
|1
|2. Kennesaw State
|8-1
|3739
|2
|3. Weber State
|7-2
|3539
|4
|4. UC Davis
|8-1
|3364
|6
|5. Eastern Washington
|7-2
|3326
|5
|6. South Dakota State
|6-2
|3193
|7
|7. Elon
|6-2
|2928
|8
|8. Jacksonville State
|7-2
|2591
|10
|9. James Madison
|6-3
|2577
|3
|10. Colgate
|8-0
|2520
|12
|11. Delaware
|7-2
|2383
|13
|12. Stony Brook
|6-3
|1910
|16
|13. Princeton
|8-0
|1826
|18
|14. N.C. A&T
|7-2
|1799
|17
|15. Wofford
|6-3
|1756
|9
|16. Maine
|6-3
|1371
|23
|17. Nicholls
|6-3
|1301
|20
|18. McNeese
|6-3
|1221
|11
|19. ETSU
|8-2
|1166
|22
|20. Towson
|6-3
|1024
|15
|21. Southeast Missouri State
|7-2
|871
|25
|22. Northern Iowa
|5-4
|653
|NR
|23. Illinois State
|5-4
|584
|14
|24. Idaho State
|6-3
|449
|NR
|25. Dartmouth
|7-1
|240
|24
Others: Central Arkansas 208, Samford 146, San Diego 134, Monmouth 121, Western Illinois 107, Incarnate Word 67, Chattanooga 63, Sam Houston State 57, Rhode Island 43, Florida A&M 29, Lamar 29, Montana State 20, Alcorn State 19, North Dakota 11, Montana 6, Furman 6, Abilene Christian 2, Sacred Heart 1.
