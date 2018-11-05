STATS FCS Poll

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 4, points and previous rank:

Record Pts Pvs 1. North Dakota State (158) 9-0 3950 1 2. Kennesaw State 8-1 3739 2 3. Weber State 7-2 3539 4 4. UC Davis 8-1 3364 6 5. Eastern Washington 7-2 3326 5 6. South Dakota State 6-2 3193 7 7. Elon 6-2 2928 8 8. Jacksonville State 7-2 2591 10 9. James Madison 6-3 2577 3 10. Colgate 8-0 2520 12 11. Delaware 7-2 2383 13 12. Stony Brook 6-3 1910 16 13. Princeton 8-0 1826 18 14. N.C. A&T 7-2 1799 17 15. Wofford 6-3 1756 9 16. Maine 6-3 1371 23 17. Nicholls 6-3 1301 20 18. McNeese 6-3 1221 11 19. ETSU 8-2 1166 22 20. Towson 6-3 1024 15 21. Southeast Missouri State 7-2 871 25 22. Northern Iowa 5-4 653 NR 23. Illinois State 5-4 584 14 24. Idaho State 6-3 449 NR 25. Dartmouth 7-1 240 24

Others: Central Arkansas 208, Samford 146, San Diego 134, Monmouth 121, Western Illinois 107, Incarnate Word 67, Chattanooga 63, Sam Houston State 57, Rhode Island 43, Florida A&M 29, Lamar 29, Montana State 20, Alcorn State 19, North Dakota 11, Montana 6, Furman 6, Abilene Christian 2, Sacred Heart 1.

