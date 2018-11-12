STATS FCS Poll

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 11, points and previous rank:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. North Dakota State (155)
|10-0
|3875
|1
|2. Kennesaw State
|9-1
|3677
|2
|3. Weber State
|8-2
|3502
|3
|4. Eastern Washington
|8-2
|3415
|5
|5. South Dakota State
|7-2
|3262
|6
|6. Jacksonville State
|8-2
|2822
|8
|7. James Madison
|7-3
|2806
|9
|8. Colgate
|9-0
|2691
|10
|9. UC Davis
|8-2
|2635
|4
|10. Stony Brook
|7-3
|2379
|12
|11. Princeton
|9-0
|2099
|13
|12. North Carolina A&T
|8-2
|1989
|14
|13. Wofford
|7-3
|1838
|15
|14. Elon
|6-3
|1794
|7
|15. Towson
|7-3
|1784
|20
|16. Maine
|7-3
|1728
|16
|17. Delaware
|7-3
|1572
|11
|18. Nicholls
|7-3
|1528
|17
|19. ETSU
|8-2
|1315
|19
|20. Dartmouth
|8-1
|776
|25
|21. San Diego
|8-2
|495
|NR
|22. McNeese
|6-4
|447
|18
|23. Southeast Missouri State
|7-3
|412
|21
|24. UIW
|6-4
|378
|NR
|25. Montana State
|6-4
|152
|NR
Others: Indiana State 124, Idaho State 112, Lamar 99, Alcorn State 90, Montana 89, UNI 81, Furman 74, North Dakota 72, Monmouth 56, Abilene Christian 47, Illinois State 37, Duquesne 34, Chattanooga 25, Western Illinois 16, Sam Houston State 13, Rhode Island 12, Central Arkansas 10, Murray State 6, Southern University 4, Florida A&M 3.
