STATS FCS Poll

November 12, 2018 3:38 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 11, points and previous rank:

Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (155) 10-0 3875 1
2. Kennesaw State 9-1 3677 2
3. Weber State 8-2 3502 3
4. Eastern Washington 8-2 3415 5
5. South Dakota State 7-2 3262 6
6. Jacksonville State 8-2 2822 8
7. James Madison 7-3 2806 9
8. Colgate 9-0 2691 10
9. UC Davis 8-2 2635 4
10. Stony Brook 7-3 2379 12
11. Princeton 9-0 2099 13
12. North Carolina A&T 8-2 1989 14
13. Wofford 7-3 1838 15
14. Elon 6-3 1794 7
15. Towson 7-3 1784 20
16. Maine 7-3 1728 16
17. Delaware 7-3 1572 11
18. Nicholls 7-3 1528 17
19. ETSU 8-2 1315 19
20. Dartmouth 8-1 776 25
21. San Diego 8-2 495 NR
22. McNeese 6-4 447 18
23. Southeast Missouri State 7-3 412 21
24. UIW 6-4 378 NR
25. Montana State 6-4 152 NR

Others: Indiana State 124, Idaho State 112, Lamar 99, Alcorn State 90, Montana 89, UNI 81, Furman 74, North Dakota 72, Monmouth 56, Abilene Christian 47, Illinois State 37, Duquesne 34, Chattanooga 25, Western Illinois 16, Sam Houston State 13, Rhode Island 12, Central Arkansas 10, Murray State 6, Southern University 4, Florida A&M 3.

