STATS FCS Poll

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 18 points and previous rank:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. North Dakota State (155)
|11-0
|3875
|1
|2. Kennesaw State
|10-1
|3677
|2
|3. Weber State
|9-2
|3520
|3
|4. Eastern Washington
|9-2
|3413
|4
|5. South Dakota State
|8-2
|3274
|5
|6. James Madison
|8-3
|2978
|7
|7. UC Davis
|9-2
|2761
|9
|8. Jacksonville State
|8-3
|2649
|6
|9. Colgate
|9-1
|2521
|8
|10. Princeton
|10-0
|2322
|11
|11. North Carolina A&T
|9-2
|2273
|12
|12. Maine
|8-3
|2218
|16
|13. Wofford
|8-3
|2185
|13
|14. Nicholls
|8-3
|1906
|18
|15. Stony Brook
|7-4
|1413
|10
|16. Towson
|7-4
|1359
|15
|17. Elon
|6-4
|1272
|14
|18. Dartmouth
|9-1
|1188
|20
|19. San Diego
|9-2
|918
|21
|20. Southeast Missouri State
|8-3
|896
|23
|21. Delaware
|7-4
|791
|17
|22. ETSU
|8-3
|642
|19
|23. Montana State
|7-4
|550
|25
|24. UIW
|6-4
|484
|24
|25. Indiana State
|7-4
|350
|NR
Others: Lamar 294, UNI 128, Alcorn State 127, Furman 118, Monmouth 79, Duquesne 40, McNeese 37, Illinois State 23, Idaho State 19, North Dakota 15, Samford 13, Sam Houston State 12, Rhode Island 11, Central Arkansas 7, Eastern Kentucky 6, Southern University 4, Abilene Christian 3, Montana 2, Stetson 2.
