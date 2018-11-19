Listen Live Sports

STATS FCS Poll

November 19, 2018
 
The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 18 points and previous rank:

Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (155) 11-0 3875 1
2. Kennesaw State 10-1 3677 2
3. Weber State 9-2 3520 3
4. Eastern Washington 9-2 3413 4
5. South Dakota State 8-2 3274 5
6. James Madison 8-3 2978 7
7. UC Davis 9-2 2761 9
8. Jacksonville State 8-3 2649 6
9. Colgate 9-1 2521 8
10. Princeton 10-0 2322 11
11. North Carolina A&T 9-2 2273 12
12. Maine 8-3 2218 16
13. Wofford 8-3 2185 13
14. Nicholls 8-3 1906 18
15. Stony Brook 7-4 1413 10
16. Towson 7-4 1359 15
17. Elon 6-4 1272 14
18. Dartmouth 9-1 1188 20
19. San Diego 9-2 918 21
20. Southeast Missouri State 8-3 896 23
21. Delaware 7-4 791 17
22. ETSU 8-3 642 19
23. Montana State 7-4 550 25
24. UIW 6-4 484 24
25. Indiana State 7-4 350 NR

Others: Lamar 294, UNI 128, Alcorn State 127, Furman 118, Monmouth 79, Duquesne 40, McNeese 37, Illinois State 23, Idaho State 19, North Dakota 15, Samford 13, Sam Houston State 12, Rhode Island 11, Central Arkansas 7, Eastern Kentucky 6, Southern University 4, Abilene Christian 3, Montana 2, Stetson 2.

