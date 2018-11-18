Steelers-Jaguars Stats

|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|6
|14—20
|Jacksonville
|0
|9
|7
|0—16
|Second Quarter
Jac_FG Lambo 48, 13:10.
Jac_FG Lambo 38, 8:34.
Jac_FG Lambo 43, 3:37.
Jac_Fournette 2 run (Lambo kick), 2:09.
Pit_A.Brown 78 pass from Roethlisberger (pass failed), 1:17.
Pit_McDonald 11 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 2:28.
Pit_Roethlisberger 1 run (Boswell kick), :05.
A_67,683.
|Pit
|Jac
|First downs
|19
|15
|Total Net Yards
|323
|243
|Rushes-yards
|11-26
|43-179
|Passing
|297
|64
|Punt Returns
|3-13
|2-36
|Kickoff Returns
|2-44
|2-25
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-11
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-47-3
|10-18-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-17
|6-40
|Punts
|6-51.0
|9-46.1
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-15
|11-111
|Time of Possession
|22:20
|37:40
RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Conner 9-25, Roethlisberger 2-1. Jacksonville, Fournette 28-95, Hyde 8-44, Yeldon 5-23, Bortles 2-17.
PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 27-47-3-314. Jacksonville, Bortles 10-18-0-104.
RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 8-104, Conner 6-24, A.Brown 5-117, Switzer 3-28, McDonald 3-27, Washington 1-11, Grimble 1-3. Jacksonville, Fournette 2-46, Westbrook 2-19, Chark 2-15, Yeldon 2-9, Moncrief 1-11, O’Shaughnessy 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
