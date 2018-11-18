Steelers-Jaguars Stats

Pittsburgh 0 0 6 14—20 Jacksonville 0 9 7 0—16 Second Quarter

Jac_FG Lambo 48, 13:10.

Jac_FG Lambo 38, 8:34.

Jac_FG Lambo 43, 3:37.

Third Quarter

Jac_Fournette 2 run (Lambo kick), 2:09.

Pit_A.Brown 78 pass from Roethlisberger (pass failed), 1:17.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_McDonald 11 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 2:28.

Pit_Roethlisberger 1 run (Boswell kick), :05.

A_67,683.

Pit Jac First downs 19 15 Total Net Yards 323 243 Rushes-yards 11-26 43-179 Passing 297 64 Punt Returns 3-13 2-36 Kickoff Returns 2-44 2-25 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 3-11 Comp-Att-Int 27-47-3 10-18-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-17 6-40 Punts 6-51.0 9-46.1 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1 Penalties-Yards 3-15 11-111 Time of Possession 22:20 37:40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Conner 9-25, Roethlisberger 2-1. Jacksonville, Fournette 28-95, Hyde 8-44, Yeldon 5-23, Bortles 2-17.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 27-47-3-314. Jacksonville, Bortles 10-18-0-104.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 8-104, Conner 6-24, A.Brown 5-117, Switzer 3-28, McDonald 3-27, Washington 1-11, Grimble 1-3. Jacksonville, Fournette 2-46, Westbrook 2-19, Chark 2-15, Yeldon 2-9, Moncrief 1-11, O’Shaughnessy 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

