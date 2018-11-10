Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stick tosses 5 TDs, North Dakota St routs Missouri St 48-7

November 10, 2018 6:55 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Easton Stick tossed five touchdown passes — all in the first half — and Adam Cofield ran for two scores to power FCS unbeaten and top-ranked North Dakota State to a 48-7 shellacking of Missouri State on Saturday.

Stick completed 15 of 24 passes for 238 yards as the Bison (10-0, 7-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) scored touchdowns on their first three possessions. Stick opened the scoring with a 29-yard strike to Dallas Freeman. He followed that up with a 29-yard TD toss to Ben Ellefson and after Cam Pedersen missed the extra point the Bison led 13-0. James Hendricks picked off Peyton Huslig’s first-down pass at the Bison 49-yard line and three plays later Stick connected with Nate Jenson for a 43-yard TD and a 20-0 lead.

Stick added TD passes of 5 yards to Ellefson and 27 yards to Lance Dunn in the second quarter, giving NDSU a 34-0 halftime lead.

The Bears (4-6, 2-5) scored their only TD on Jeremiah Wilson’s 6-yard run in the third quarter. Cofield finished off the Bison scoring with TD runs of 14 and 5 yards heading into the fourth. Pedersen, who made 6 of 7 point-after tries, set a MVFC record with his 230th career extra point after Cofield’s first TD run. Craig Coffin of Southern Illinois set the mark 12 years ago with 229.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline