The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Stockstill’s 4 TDs leads Middle Tennessee over UTEP 48-32

November 10, 2018 7:02 pm
 
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Brent Stockstill completed 31 of 40 passes for 352 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions to help Middle Tennessee beat UTEP 48-32 on Saturday.

Ty Lee caught 10 passes for 158 yards and a score for the Blue Raiders (7-3, 6-1 Conference USA), who had all the points they needed when they led 34-10 at the end of the third quarter.

The Miners (1-9, 1-5) rallied with 22 fourth-quarter points but Middle Tennessee held off the surge with two TDs in the period, including Wesley Bush’s 75-yard pick-6, his second of the year.

Stockstill had three touchdown passes in the first half. He opened the scoring with a 13-yarder to Tavares Thomas, made it 20-7 with a 25-yard strike to Lee and capped the first-half scoring with an 18-yarder to Zack Dobson with 18 seconds left in the period.

Stockstill threw a 60-yard pass to Gatlin Casey that made it 42-18 in the fourth.

Quardraiz Wadley ran 15 times for 99 yards and two touchdowns for UTEP.

