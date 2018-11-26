Listen Live Sports

Stonewall, No. 16 DePaul women ease by Savannah State 124-61

November 26, 2018 10:35 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Lexi Held made five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 28 points, Chante Stonewall had 20 points, five rebounds and three steals, helping No. 16 DePaul beat Savannah State 124-61 on Monday night.

DePaul scored 24 straight points in the first quarter and held Savannah State in single digits until Myasia Jones’ basket with 11 seconds left in the quarter. DePaul led 33-12 entering the second quarter, and the Lady Tigers had just 23 points by halftime.

Dee Bekelja added 16 points with 12 rebounds and Sonya Morris made four 3-pointers and scored 13 points for DePaul (4-2). Stonewall had 50 points, 28 rebounds, 10 steals and seven assists in three games at the Cancun Challenge over the weekend.

DePaul, which was edged Saturday on a last-second shot in overtime by No. 14 Syracuse, played its fourth of five games in a seven-day stretch. The Blue Demons play at No. 2 UConn on Wednesday.

Heniaya Moton scored 11 points for Savannah State (2-3), which was held to 30.3 percent shooting.

