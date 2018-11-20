Listen Live Sports

Streeter helps Morgan State beat Navy 75-51 for first win

November 20, 2018 10:21 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Streeter came off the bench to score a career-high 15 points and Morgan State picked up its first win of the season, beating Navy 75-51 on Tuesday night.

Streeter knocked down 6 of 7 from the floor, including all three shots from 3-point range, in 14 minutes of action. David Syfax added 14 points for the Bears (1-3), who won despite shooting just 41 percent from the floor. Morgan State buried 10 of its 19 3-pointers (53 percent) but made only 20 of 54 (37 percent) from inside the arc.

Hasan Abdullah had 11 points and six rebounds to lead the Midshipmen (2-3), while Cam Davis scored 10. It was Morgan State’s first win over Navy in four tries.

The Bears led 37-25 at halftime and pushed their lead past 20 points on a 3-pointer by Antonio Gillespie with 6:16 remaining.

