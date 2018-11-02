Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stuttgart slump continues in 3rd loss from 3 under new coach

November 2, 2018 5:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart’s hopes of a revival under new coach Markus Weinzierl took another blow in a 3-0 loss at home to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Sebastien Haller and Ante Rebic scored in the first half – both set up by 18-year-old striker Luka Jovic – before Nicolai Mueller completed the scoring late for the visitors.

It ensured Weinzierl’s third defeat in three games since taking over from the sacked Tayfun Korkut. His side has conceded 11 and scored none in this time.

Weinzierl, who previously coached Schalke, started his tenure of the Gelsenkirchen-based club with five straight defeats in 2016.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The 43-year-old Weinzierl was appointed by Stuttgart following the 3-1 defeat to previously bottom Hannover, which left the side bottom after seven games.

The side is still bottom on goal difference from promoted Fortuna Duesseldorf ahead of the rest of the 10th round. Duesseldorf has lost its last five games in the league but faces Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday.

___

More AP Bundesliga coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad