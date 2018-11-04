Sunday’s Sports Transactions

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Fired coach John Stevens. Named Willie Desjardins interim coach.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Aaron Ness to Hershey (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Florida’s Mitch Vandergunst and Jacksonville’s Garet Hunt one game each and fined them undisclosed amounts for their actions in a Nov. 3 game.

Advertisement

COLLEGE

KANSAS — Fired football coach David Beaty, effective at the end of the season.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.