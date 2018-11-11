Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

November 11, 2018 7:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Assigned G Chasson Randle to Capital City (NBAGL).

HOCKEY
ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Allen’s David Makowski one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in Nov. 10 game against Kansas City.

COLLEGE

LOUISVILLE — Fired football coach Bobby Petrino, quarterbacks coach Nick Petrino, linebackers coach Ryan Beard, defensive line coach L.D. Scott and director of football operations Andy Wagner. Named Lorenzo Ward interim football coach.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Sioux City commissioned in Maryland

Today in History

1863: Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address