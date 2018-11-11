Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Assigned G Chasson Randle to Capital City (NBAGL).

HOCKEY ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Allen’s David Makowski one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in Nov. 10 game against Kansas City.

COLLEGE

LOUISVILLE — Fired football coach Bobby Petrino, quarterbacks coach Nick Petrino, linebackers coach Ryan Beard, defensive line coach L.D. Scott and director of football operations Andy Wagner. Named Lorenzo Ward interim football coach.

