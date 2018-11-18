Sunday’s Sports Transactions

|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Austin Wagner from Ontario (AHL). Assigned G Cole Kehler to Ontario.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Vinni Lettieri to Hartford (AHL).
COLORADO — Fired football coach Mike MacIntyre.
KANSAS — Named Les Miles football coach and signed him to five-year contract.
TEXAS STATE — Fired football coach Everett Withers. Named Chris Woods interim football coach.
