Sunday’s Sports Transactions

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Austin Wagner from Ontario (AHL). Assigned G Cole Kehler to Ontario.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Vinni Lettieri to Hartford (AHL).

COLORADO — Fired football coach Mike MacIntyre.

KANSAS — Named Les Miles football coach and signed him to five-year contract.

TEXAS STATE — Fired football coach Everett Withers. Named Chris Woods interim football coach.

