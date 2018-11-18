Listen Live Sports

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

November 18, 2018 5:19 pm
 
HOCKEY
National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Austin Wagner from Ontario (AHL). Assigned G Cole Kehler to Ontario.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Vinni Lettieri to Hartford (AHL).

COLLEGE

COLORADO — Fired football coach Mike MacIntyre.

KANSAS — Named Les Miles football coach and signed him to five-year contract.

TEXAS STATE — Fired football coach Everett Withers. Named Chris Woods interim football coach.

