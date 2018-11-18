Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Jacob Cox.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Chad Gendron, OF J.D. Hearn, and RHP Jackson Sigman to contract extensions.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Traded INF Jordan Ebert and a player to be named to Sioux Falls (AA) for INF Nathaniel Maggio.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled Ds Josh Mahura and Jake Dotchin, and G Kevin Boyle from the San Diego (AHL). Assigned D Luke Schenn to San Diego.

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Austin Wagner from Ontario (AHL). Assigned G Cole Kehler to Ontario.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Vinni Lettieri to Hartford (AHL). Recalled F Steven Fogarty from Hartford.

COLLEGE

COLORADO — Fired football coach Mike MacIntyre.

KANSAS — Named Les Miles football coach and signed him to five-year contract.

TEXAS STATE — Fired football coach Everett Withers. Named Chris Woods interim football coach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.