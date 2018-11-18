Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

November 18, 2018 10:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BASEBALL
Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Jacob Cox.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Chad Gendron, OF J.D. Hearn, and RHP Jackson Sigman to contract extensions.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Traded INF Jordan Ebert and a player to be named to Sioux Falls (AA) for INF Nathaniel Maggio.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled Ds Josh Mahura and Jake Dotchin, and G Kevin Boyle from the San Diego (AHL). Assigned D Luke Schenn to San Diego.

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Austin Wagner from Ontario (AHL). Assigned G Cole Kehler to Ontario.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Vinni Lettieri to Hartford (AHL). Recalled F Steven Fogarty from Hartford.

COLLEGE

COLORADO — Fired football coach Mike MacIntyre.

KANSAS — Named Les Miles football coach and signed him to five-year contract.

TEXAS STATE — Fired football coach Everett Withers. Named Chris Woods interim football coach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 Warfighter Systems Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers complete extraction & special purpose insertion training

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team