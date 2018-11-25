Sunday’s Sports Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released LB Reuben Foster.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Andrej Sustr and Andy Welinski from San Diego (AHL). Reassigned D Josh Mahura to San Diego.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Rocco Grimaldi from Milwaukee (AHL). Placed F Kyle Turris on injured reserve.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Terminated D Steven Santini’s long-term injury conditioning loan with Binghamton (AHL).
ILLINIOS — Signed football coach Lovie Smith a two-year contract extension through the 2023 season.
NORTH CAROLINA — Fired football coach Larry Fedora.
TEXAS TECH — Fired football coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.