Sunday’s Sports Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released LB Reuben Foster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Andrej Sustr and Andy Welinski from San Diego (AHL). Reassigned D Josh Mahura to San Diego.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Rocco Grimaldi from Milwaukee (AHL). Placed F Kyle Turris on injured reserve.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Terminated D Steven Santini’s long-term injury conditioning loan with Binghamton (AHL).

COLLEGE

ILLINIOS — Signed football coach Lovie Smith a two-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

NORTH CAROLINA — Fired football coach Larry Fedora.

TEXAS TECH — Fired football coach Kliff Kingsbury.

