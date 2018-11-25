Listen Live Sports

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

November 25, 2018 5:11 pm
 
FOOTBALL
National Football League

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released LB Reuben Foster.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Andrej Sustr and Andy Welinski from San Diego (AHL). Reassigned D Josh Mahura to San Diego.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Rocco Grimaldi from Milwaukee (AHL). Placed F Kyle Turris on injured reserve.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Terminated D Steven Santini’s long-term injury conditioning loan with Binghamton (AHL).

COLLEGE

ILLINIOS — Signed football coach Lovie Smith a two-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

NORTH CAROLINA — Fired football coach Larry Fedora.

TEXAS TECH — Fired football coach Kliff Kingsbury.

