Sunday’s Sports Transactions

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Andrej Sustr and Andy Welinski from San Diego (AHL). Assigned D Josh Mahura to San Diego and LW Max Comtois to Drummondville (QMJHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Jake Bean and F Valentin Zykov from Charlotte (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Michael Amadio from Ontario (AHL). Placed F Carl Hagelin on injured reserve.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Rocco Grimaldi from Milwaukee (AHL). Placed F Kyle Turris on injured reserve.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Terminated D Steven Santini’s long-term injury conditioning loan to Binghamton (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Tim Gettinger from Hartford (AHL).
ILLINIOS — Signed football coach Lovie Smith to a two-year contract extension through the 2023 season.
NORTH CAROLINA — Fired football coach Larry Fedora.
TEXAS TECH — Fired football coach Kliff Kingsbury.
