Sunday’s Sports Transactions

November 25, 2018 7:11 pm
 
HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Andrej Sustr and Andy Welinski from San Diego (AHL). Assigned D Josh Mahura to San Diego and LW Max Comtois to Drummondville (QMJHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Jake Bean and F Valentin Zykov from Charlotte (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Michael Amadio from Ontario (AHL). Placed F Carl Hagelin on injured reserve.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Rocco Grimaldi from Milwaukee (AHL). Placed F Kyle Turris on injured reserve.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Terminated D Steven Santini’s long-term injury conditioning loan to Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Tim Gettinger from Hartford (AHL).

COLLEGE

ILLINIOS — Signed football coach Lovie Smith to a two-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

NORTH CAROLINA — Fired football coach Larry Fedora.

TEXAS TECH — Fired football coach Kliff Kingsbury.

