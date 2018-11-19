Suns-76ers, Box

PHOENIX (114)

Ariza 4-8 0-2 10, Warren 8-15 3-4 21, Ayton 8-11 1-2 17, Booker 13-28 5-7 37, Bridges 5-7 0-0 13, J.Jackson 1-3 2-2 4, Holmes 5-6 0-3 10, Canaan 0-3 1-2 1, Crawford 0-6 1-2 1, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-87 13-24 114.

PHILADELPHIA (119)

Butler 4-9 8-8 16, Chandler 1-4 0-0 2, Embiid 12-23 9-12 33, Simmons 9-13 1-6 19, Redick 6-13 3-4 17, Muscala 4-6 9-11 19, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Shamet 3-4 1-1 9, Fultz 0-2 0-0 0, McConnell 1-3 0-0 2, Korkmaz 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 41-84 31-42 119.

Phoenix 36 26 24 28—114 Philadelphia 26 31 35 27—119

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 13-33 (Booker 6-15, Bridges 3-5, Warren 2-4, Ariza 2-5, Canaan 0-1, J.Jackson 0-1, Crawford 0-2), Philadelphia 6-22 (Shamet 2-3, Muscala 2-3, Redick 2-6, Chandler 0-1, Fultz 0-1, Korkmaz 0-3, Embiid 0-5). Fouled Out_Booker. Rebounds_Phoenix 31 (Ayton 9), Philadelphia 53 (Embiid 17). Assists_Phoenix 25 (Booker 8), Philadelphia 24 (Simmons 9). Total Fouls_Phoenix 34, Philadelphia 27. A_20,459 (20,478).

