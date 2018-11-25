Suns-Pistons, Box

PHOENIX (107)

Ariza 1-5 2-2 5, Warren 3-8 0-0 6, Ayton 11-13 3-4 25, Booker 14-24 6-6 37, Bridges 1-8 0-0 2, J.Jackson 4-8 1-2 10, Holmes 4-6 2-5 10, Canaan 0-2 0-0 0, Crawford 4-8 1-2 12. Totals 42-82 15-21 107.

DETROIT (118)

Robinson III 2-2 0-0 4, Griffin 7-16 0-0 16, Drummond 9-14 1-8 19, R.Jackson 6-20 3-3 19, Bullock 5-10 1-1 13, Johnson 5-9 2-2 14, Pachulia 1-3 5-6 7, Galloway 4-6 3-3 15, Smith 3-10 1-2 9, Brown 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 43-93 16-25 118.

Phoenix 32 28 24 23—107 Detroit 27 35 21 35—118

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 8-25 (Crawford 3-4, Booker 3-9, Ariza 1-3, J.Jackson 1-4, Warren 0-2, Bridges 0-3), Detroit 16-41 (Galloway 4-6, R.Jackson 4-15, Johnson 2-3, Smith 2-4, Bullock 2-5, Griffin 2-8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 42 (Ayton 13), Detroit 41 (Drummond 16). Assists_Phoenix 22 (Booker, Crawford 5), Detroit 30 (Griffin 11). Total Fouls_Phoenix 22, Detroit 19. Technicals_Phoenix coach Suns (Defensive three second) 2, Warren 2, Detroit coach Pistons (Defensive three second). Ejected_Warren. A_14,413 (20,491).

