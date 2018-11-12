Listen Live Sports

Suns-Thunder, Box

November 12, 2018
 
PHOENIX (101)

Ariza 3-9 0-0 8, Warren 10-14 0-0 21, Ayton 6-10 2-2 14, Canaan 0-3 1-2 1, Booker 7-18 4-4 19, Bridges 3-8 6-6 13, Jackson 1-4 0-2 2, Holmes 4-5 0-0 8, Okobo 1-2 0-0 2, Crawford 4-8 3-3 13. Totals 39-81 16-19 101.

OKLAHOMA CITY (118)

George 11-19 4-4 32, Grant 4-8 1-2 10, Adams 9-13 0-0 18, Schroder 6-19 6-6 20, Ferguson 2-7 0-0 5, Patterson 2-3 0-0 5, Noel 3-6 3-3 9, Felton 1-4 0-0 2, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Abrines 2-6 2-2 8, Diallo 3-7 3-3 9, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-92 19-20 118.

Phoenix 13 27 35 26—101
Oklahoma City 32 32 22 32—118

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 7-26 (Crawford 2-5, Ariza 2-6, Warren 1-2, Booker 1-4, Bridges 1-4, Okobo 0-1, Canaan 0-2, Jackson 0-2), Oklahoma City 13-27 (George 6-10, Schroder 2-2, Abrines 2-6, Patterson 1-2, Grant 1-2, Ferguson 1-3, Diallo 0-1, Felton 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 37 (Ayton, Holmes 7), Oklahoma City 42 (George, Grant 8). Assists_Phoenix 25 (Booker 6), Oklahoma City 23 (Schroder 9). Total Fouls_Phoenix 21, Oklahoma City 15. Technicals_Schroder. A_18,203 (18,203).

