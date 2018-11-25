Listen Live Sports

Suns’ Warren ejected at Detroit

November 25, 2018 5:09 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Phoenix forward T.J. Warren was ejected from the Suns’ game Sunday at Detroit after receiving two technical fouls with 3:56 left in the first half.

Warren appeared to have made a layup in transition for the Suns, but he was whistled for an offensive foul instead. He was clearly displeased with the call and picked up two quick technicals. Phoenix was down 50-45 at the time.

The 25-year-old Warren came into the game averaging 18.1 points, second on the team to Devin Booker.

___

