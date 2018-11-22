Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Switzerland’s Feuz tops World Cup training at Lake Louise

November 22, 2018 7:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Switzerland’s Beat Feuz was the fastest in practice Thursday for the World Cup downhill Saturday.

The downhill winner last year at Lake Louise, Feuz had a time of 1 minute 45.90, seconds. Dominik Paris of Italy was second, 1.17 seconds back. Austria’s Johannes Kroell was third, 1.32 seconds behind.

A third training run is set for Friday ahead of the downhill and Sunday’s super-G.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|29 SMART PROC GOVCON 2018
11|30 Writing A Successful Business Plan...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons