Switzerland’s Feuz tops World Cup training at Lake Louise

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Switzerland’s Beat Feuz was the fastest in practice Thursday for the World Cup downhill Saturday.

The downhill winner last year at Lake Louise, Feuz had a time of 1 minute 45.90, seconds. Dominik Paris of Italy was second, 1.17 seconds back. Austria’s Johannes Kroell was third, 1.32 seconds behind.

A third training run is set for Friday ahead of the downhill and Sunday’s super-G.

